Monce Vince Cornella's claim as Colorado's next big success in the high school fight – Up News Info

When the final rugs are rolled into the Pepsi Center after the 2020 CHSAA state champions are crowned, a new era of wrestling officially begins at Colorado High School.

%MINIFYHTML63b840ef479f3c9101a17bc52d4a48da11% %MINIFYHTML63b840ef479f3c9101a17bc52d4a48da12%

One of the strongest classes for older adults in recent history: Andy Garcia (Pueblo East), Wesley VanMatre (John Mall), Dominick Serrano (Windsor), Isaiah Salazar (Windsor) and others leave the stage on the left. Contestants to replicate or overcome their success will enter the scene correctly.

Who emerges on the 2021 podium as the best pound-for-pound high school fighter in Colorado?

Vince Cornella de Monarch presents a strong case.

"We certainly believe it is," said Ezra Paddock, the long-time wrestling coach Monarch, when he was discussing his 126-pound spot among the best fighters in the state.

Moments after Cornella advanced to the Class 5A semifinals on Friday due to a technological fall (16-1) over Sammy Mobly of Rock Canyon, Cornella explained the mentality that supports his claim to the supremacy of state wrestling.

Cornella no longer seeks only to defeat opponents, because that is a fact. His approach is more specific.

"Technical perfection," said Cornella.

The results speak for themselves. Cornella won the 106-pound state championship as a freshman, the 113-pound title as a sophomore, and is the runaway favorite to win at 126 pounds on Saturday night. His domain was the center of national attention in January last year when Cornella reached the final of the Doc Buchanan Tournament in Fresno, California, and college scholarship offers came from Cornell, Minnesota, Northwestern and Stanford.

He got engaged in September with Cornell, home to 11 individual national champions since 2010. But the power of the Ivy League, called oddly similar to Cornella, can wait. He has a couple of state championships to win for the rare four mob.

Cornella focused on wrestling as her passion at age 10 and joined the Mile High Wrestling Club outside Broomfield. Cornella and his current teammate Monarca, Dillon Roman, have trained together since then. From the beginning, it was clear to Roman that Cornella's dedication and ability would eventually translate into greatness.

"It has a gas tank that nobody can match," Roman said. “He only wears the boys. Once you get a demolition, at that point, you probably won't win. Also, if you don't reject someone, you usually let them go up and then come back down, just to keep on sneaking. "

Paddock welcomed Cornella to the Monarch program with knowledge of his talent. But it wasn't until he witnessed Cornella's preparation off the carpet until it really sold for its potential. On Friday or Saturday nights, when his high school classmates do nothing good, Cornella can be found watching a tape of fighters he admires, studying every technical detail to copy his own bag of tricks.

"It's not a mockery when he says he wants to try to improve every day," Paddock said. "He already had a lot of talent, but when you combine it with that passion, it's exciting to see it."

However, Cornella's path to a third consecutive game for the 5A title was not a sure thing last summer. He underwent shoulder surgery with a recovery period of six months.

Cornella said "it was difficult to be out of the tatami for so long,quot; while watching from the margins of the tournaments. However, free time did not stop Cornella. He is 42-3 this season with zero losses against competition in the state.

Just look at a period of Cornella inside the Pepsi Center, with three technological falls on the way to Saturday night's championship game against Jakob Romero of Pomona, and it is clear why Cornella is considered the favorite.

He dictates the rhythm.

"It's not necessarily that I'm trying to catch this guy right away," Cornella said. "If there is something I am trying to work on, I will work towards that movement. In that match (quarterfinals), I was moving my feet and closing distance when the boys are trying to evade."

Running as they could, Cornella is on an accelerated course to become a wrestling legend in Colorado high school.

"I will only have four opportunities to fight at the Pepsi Center," Cornella said. "You have to appreciate the moment."