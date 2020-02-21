Minnesota DPS will send 150,000 refund checks for fare error – Up News Info

Home Local News Minnesota DPS will send 150,000 refund checks for fare error – Up...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Many Minnesotans are about to receive a state check, but they shouldn't get too excited.

Checks for $ 2.25 will be sent to approximately 150,000 residents who were charged twice a technology fee when they attempted to transfer a title and update their vehicle registration.

%MINIFYHTMLb836b3a832a0c4bb6bcb827d3cc0efae13%%MINIFYHTMLb836b3a832a0c4bb6bcb827d3cc0efae14%

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety for Drivers and Vehicle Services began issuing rebate checks on February 19, and will process around 5,000 checks per day during business days. It may take six weeks or so until all are processed and distributed.

