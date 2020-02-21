Mike Fiers receives death threats for complaint of Astros trap scandal

%MINIFYHTMLa5a8b62bb0d8277c333a6a34583dd24911% %MINIFYHTMLa5a8b62bb0d8277c333a6a34583dd24912%

Despite all the negative attention the Astros have received for their poster theft scandal, the person who made everyone realize the deception is also receiving hatred.

Mike Fiers, who played for the Astros of 2015-17, revealed Thursday that he received death threats on account of his former team. Fiers, who played for the Tigers in 2018 and is now with the Athletics, told The San Francisco Chronicle that he isn't too worried about the threats.

"Whatever, I don't care," said Fiers. "I've dealt with many death threats before. It's just something else on my plate."

MORE: Why does MLB need more players like Fiers?

Fiers was the one who told The Athletic in November that the Astros were using field cameras to steal posters during the 2017 season. Houston ended up winning the World Series that season, which has raised the severity of the hoax.

A day before his interview with the Chronicle was published, Fiers provided appointments to The Athletic saying he was not too worried about being hit by opponents' pitches.

"I am not asking for additional security. I am here to play baseball and I can defend myself, in any case," he told The Athletic. "We have National League games, and I'm going to have to get in the box (to hit) like everyone else. It's part of the game. If they decide to throw me, then they throw me away. There's not much you can do about it.

"I have tried a lot in my life. I have dealt with people who hated me before. I have dealt with many problems in life. It is what it is. And if someone is going to retaliate by hitting me with a pitch, it is no big deal."

MORE: Only players can stop cheating in real time

On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed Fiers' security: we will take all possible measures to protect Mike Fiers wherever he is playing, whether in Houston or elsewhere. "

In addition to the security problem, Fiers also addressed a common complaint he received: that he had benefited from the traps, earning a World Series ring since the year the Astros were using their poster theft system; and he said nothing until he left the team. One of the people with that mentality is MLB legend David Ortiz, who spoke with the media on Thursday.

"I am angry with this guy, the pitcher who came out talking about it," Ortiz said, referring to Fiers. "And let me tell you why. Oh, after earning your money, after getting your ring (from the World Series), you decide to talk about it. Why don't you talk about it during the season when it was happening? Why not You said, "I don't want to be part of that?" So you look like a snitch. Why do you have to talk about it later? That's my problem. Why didn't anyone say anything while it happened? "

Fiers was not responding to Ortiz directly, but his comment to the Chronicle addresses this issue.

"I said from the beginning:" I am not far from this. I was part of that team, I was one of those guys & # 39 ;. Suspensions, fines: I am willing to receive as much punishment as they do. If you ask me to return the ring, it is not the end of the world, "said Fiers." I couldn't tell you why (I said nothing). We were all in a strange place. Everyone was in a strange place. "

As for Manfred, he supports Fiers' decision to say something.

"I want to be very clear about this: Mike, whom I don't know at all, provided a service to the industry," Manfred said. "I think we will be a better institution when we go out at the end of this episode, and without Mike Fiers, we would probably have a hard time cleaning this up." I think we would have done it eventually, but it would have taken much longer.

"I have a real problem with anyone who suggests that Mike did anything but the right thing."