Mike Bloomberg beaten but not knocked out, says SMU political communication professor – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From one subject to another, the former mayor of New York City, Mike Bloomberg, was blow after blow.

During Wednesday night's debate, Bloomberg's first, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren went after Bloomberg aggressively.

"Democrats are at great risk if we only replace one arrogant billionaire with another," he said.

In response, Bloomberg said: "I am a New Yorker, I know how to deal with an arrogant scammer like Donald Trump who comes from New York."

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar urged Bloomberg to release her tax forms. "I think it's great that you made a lot of money, but I think you have to file your tax returns."

Bloomberg said: "We will release them, they will come out in a few weeks."

Warren also criticized Bloomberg for the claims filed by former employees against him and his media empire, along with the confidentiality agreements that the employees signed in resolving their cases.

In the debate, Bloomberg said: “They decided that they reached an agreement that they wanted to keep it silent for everyone's interest. They signed the agreements, that's how we're going to live with him. "

Warren said: "This is not only a matter of the character of the mayor, but also a question of eligibility."

Stephanie Martin, Professor of Political Communication at SMU, criticized the Bloomberg debate.

"It wasn't as good as it should have been," he said.

Martin said the former mayor of New York City seemed unprepared, but said his performance was not a coup de grace because he is not on the ballot until he competes in Texas and the other 13 super Tuesday declare on 3 March.

"He will have another opportunity and media cycle to be on the stage of the debate in a week," said Martin. “Actually, that was just a general rehearsal for him. If this happens again, then we should be worried. ”

Martin said the debate rescued Elizabeth Warren's campaign from irrelevance.

“It was a performance that had to make people talk about it again. The media talk about Elizabeth Warren has been "hey, who remembers Elizabeth Warren,quot;?

Martin said the Bloomberg campaign has to do with media saturation, and she expects the strategy to continue.

He said Wednesday night's debate shows that the party is not ready to join behind a center-left candidate to face Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

This increases bets for the next debate on Tuesday night in South Carolina on Up News Info 11.