Mikaela Shiffrin is the most dominant athlete on the planet and she doesn't realize it.

Mikaela Shiffrin received the call that changed the entire first day of February, at a mountain resort in the Italian part of the Alps. She had been hiding there during a training break during the season, two months after a campaign she described in November as one of great "transition." He wanted to take advantage of his 17 unprecedented victories in the World Cup last year and add to his amazing career total. But she would continue her march to the victory record without her grandmother, her beloved Nana died last year, and as she acclimates to changes with her team and her training operation. And he tried to do everything while fighting with the fact that, although he belonged to the most dominant athletes on the planet, he could not always look like this.

None of that mattered when the call came, when Shiffrin, just 24, learned that his father, Jeff, had suffered a serious injury in an accident at his home in Colorado. Mikaela and her mother, Eileen, returned immediately from Europe and could spend Jeff's last hours at his side. He was 64 years old. Details were scarce immediately after, but condolences were not. Jeff Shiffrin had that kind of huge impact on the people he met, from the patients he attended to the many members of the ski racing community who saw his daughter become the rare transcendent star that never crossed that way.

Mikaela posted about her father in her social media accounts, describing her family as "distressed beyond comprehension,quot; and her father as "kind, loving, caring and patient." He was, he wrote, "our mountains, our ocean, our dawn, our heart, our soul, our everything." Leaving the World Cup circuit behind, he headed home in Edwards, Colorado, without a set schedule for when he could return before the end of the season in March.

Many things had already happened in the last 18 months, as Shiffrin became that record season and faced his growing celebrity. By learning to accept all the traps that came with his success, he hoped to let the rest of the world enter the bubble where he had lived most of his life. And she had begun to find order there, at least until her father died, and then nothing made sense again.

Shiffrin ranked third in Super G in St. Moritz in December. Thomas Lovelock Photography

***

Jeff Shiffrin grew up in New Jersey, but he spent many weekends throughout his childhood skiing in Vermont. He ran in Dartmouth and continued down the mountains competitively after becoming an anesthesiologist. He had met his wife, Eileen, while they both worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, just outside Boston. She was a nurse who also came from a mountain family, and would soon join Jeff in the Masters circuit, where she won more often than he did. They had one of their first dates at Killington Mountain in Vermont. It was, more or less, love at first schuss.

Mikaela's path to greatness began early, with two parents who put her and her older brother, Taylor, on skis on the family road, at age two. Mikaela advanced, step by step, in what Jeff liked to call "the gradual progression of skill acquisition," going from the driveway to a snow-covered golf course; from wearing hard boots to skis with rims; finally following their parents on the slopes before, very quickly, passing them too.

Born in Vail, Colorado, Mikaela perfected her technique at Vermont, at Burke Mountain Academy, where she idolized runners like Bode Miller. The first time Tiger Shaw, now executive director of the USA Ski and Snowboard Association. UU., He saw Shiffrin going down a mountain, he knew she would win professional careers. She was 12 years old.

In those early years, Shiffrin lived a largely insular existence with his parents by his side. Eileen became her teacher, her mentor and her coach. Jeff remained more in the background, but remained very involved. He could often be seen at the bottom of the courses, the proud father, with a camera hanging from his neck. Mikaela often described her father as the "rock,quot; of the family.

As the years passed and Mikaela exceeded any reasonable expectation, she began making comparisons with other prodigious young stars like Wayne Gretzky and Tiger Woods. Her determined determination made her not only dominant, but also isolated. Sometimes, he says, he feels like a "bubble boy,quot; when strangers approach. "I feel that (they) look at me and say, do we talk to him?" she says.

The mother and coach, Eileen (left), and her father, Jeff, who died on February 2, were never far from Mikaela's side, since she won 66 victories. Photograph by Helen H. Richardson / Up News Info / Getty Images

Shiffrin's parents wanted Mikaela to find a balance; they punished their children in a variety of activities: soccer and tennis, windsurfing and unicycle rides, and also spent thousands of hours on the slopes. Jeff looked for both a healthy and a strong skier who loved the sport as much as he and his wife. They focused on those concepts, in their mastery of their trade, instead of excessive indulgence in the results, which anyway began to appear.

At 10, Mikaela asked her parents how much time would pass before competing in the World Cup. Not long, it turned out. He joined the circuit just before obtaining his driver's license and climbed to his first World Cup podium at age 16, in 2011 in Austria. In four years he had won a slalom race for more than three seconds, which marked the greatest margin of victory in that discipline in almost half a century. She competed in two Olympic Games, winning three medals, two of them gold. At that time, Mikaela had everything she always wanted: her career had begun to take off, with her family at her side and integral to her success. Everything seemed perfect, until he began to win more races, more often, than any skier in the history of his sport.

***

Thomas Lovelock Photography

In a nutshell: last season, Shiffrin won his third consecutive general title, beating the 30-year individual season victory record by Three races and reached 50 wins faster than any skier in history. She began to embrace all expectations, cover photos and be an omnipresent face on television, thanks to the SUV commercial she starred in. Outside of his new obligations, he wanted to focus on his skiing, not his results, just like his parents had taught him. And the more he earned, the easier it was to juggle everything, which was remarkable, taking into account the large number of factors involved in winning any ski race.

Shiffrin competes in multiple disciplines, against many women who train specifically for one or perhaps two individual events. Because you must train for more races and more races, you will inevitably train less in any discipline and be less familiar with mountain and courses. Note the rain, sleet, snow, hail, changing wind conditions, flat light, obscene turns, steep slopes, uneven terrain, crowd noise, not to mention your sometimes field 50 competitors, who also train throughout the year, with their own teams. "And it's wonderful how Shiffrin triumphed as often as he did last season." Golfers can lose a shot here and there. Tennis stars can lose the odd set. Boxers can turn knockdowns into knockouts. Shiffrin can't ruin a just spin. "To conquer all those things with that high percentage of victory percentage is beyond belief," says Shaw.

"I feel that one day I will wake up and not believe it happened," says Shiffrin strength coach Jeff Lackie. “Challenge the logic. When you're standing there at the end, or on the hill, and you're seeing how it unfolds in front of you, and you know the work and dedication it has put on it, it's still impressive. Later, people who do not even understand the sport are reproducing the highlights, and you say: "What she does is crazy." It is not even noticeable. It is the next level domain. "

Shiffrin is on his way to collect more than 120 victories. The Swedish ski legend Ingemar Stenmark, who won a record 86 races in the 1970s and 1980s, wrote in an email that due to the way Shiffrin skiing, with a "controlled and measured fury," along with the "maximum technical competence,quot; should be less susceptible to injuries. Stenmark believes that Shiffrin will be the first ski runner, and "maybe the only one," to get on the winner's podium more than 100 times. "She is the strongest driver I've seen in terms of ways to prevent injuries," says Bode Miller, the retired American champion.

Shiffrin ranked third in the giant slalom in Killington in November, one of his 13 podiums this season. Photograph by Erick W. Rasco

However, there is a negative side to all that winning. Stenmark adds that when he began collecting so many titles, he got tired of journalists asking him about his losses, some of which came by fractions of a second, or about the next record he would break. It was harder to summon so much internal motivation. And it is also more difficult to respond to any relative "setback,quot;.

***

There is a word that bothers Shiffrin: human. He hates when people say that about her, because it is generally understood as an insult. You will go down a mountain, a blur on two skis, you will lose hundredths of a second in almost perfect races, just to hear that Yahoo says it shows that it is human, unlike some type of ski racing cyborg.

However, in the right context, Shiffrin is more human than most star athletes. She is certainly uncomfortable, happily honest, but introspective and open about her own vulnerability. ("She is definitely introverted in an outgoing world," says Mike Day, another coach). Shiffrin describes the encounter with celebrities or other famous athletes as "surrealist,quot;, even when his achievements surpass his own. She says she once wanted to grow up to become a rainbow flying horse, knowing that she lived her life inside that ski bubble. She doesn't take herself too seriously, except when she does, in her own head. It is those moments, full of doubts and anxiety, that complicate your relationship with your own greatness.

On the slopes this season, there have been more reasons for anxiety than usual. He ran out of victories for two and a half weeks in January, but he still won six podiums that month, which means he lost the victories by fractions of a second. Still, everything is relative: when the calendar became February, he led two of the four classic events in the World Cup standings and took second place in the other two. His overall advantage had skyrocketed to more than 400 points, and although he had lost a handful of runs for a few hundredths of a second, he had won others for up to 0.27 seconds.

In January, at the World Cup event in Bulgaria, Shiffrin captured the downhill race in one day and the super G about 48 hours later, which is good for the race wins 65 and 66, and puts it a little for under the Austrian icon Marcel Hirscher, who ranks third behind Stenmark and Lindsey Vonn (82) of all time. Only this season, Shiffrin has triumphed in four disciplines: slalom, giant slalom and the aforementioned descent and super G. If he returns to the competition before the season ends on March 22, he could become the fifth skier to win in five disciplines in the same season with a victory in a combined career.

Shiffrin's reaction to this so-called depression also says something about his internal struggle. He had spent the weeks prior to this season saying he would not focus on winning, that he could handle expectations because his did not involve victory totals. He said he would focus on his training and his process, which, he now admits, is much easier when he is really winning. His mother had worried about that at the beginning of last fall, and noted that he considered 17 victories to be an aberration. "This season has been a bit difficult again," says Mikaela, a few days before receiving the news about her father. "If that's where the bar is now, it's almost impossible to even get close to that, much less overcome it."

In a historic 2019 season, Shiffrin won 17 events in four disciplines, escaping with his third consecutive general title. Thomas Lovelock Photography

Shiffrin is somehow able to let that kind of doubt and his own disturbing belief coexist inside his head, and that makes it different and more interesting than many star athletes. He is able to stand at an exit door, think momentarily that he has forgotten how to ski, and then seconds later bring down a mountain at speeds that make his competition dizzy.

Of course, it was easier to ignore anxiety when he was winning at a historic pace, but when that didn't happen, he looked back inward, toward his process. He added strength and mobility training and additional rest during that week of season training that lasted in late January and early February.

Then he received the phone call. And nothing of that process seemed important anymore.

***

There is a story about Shiffrin that shows how she sees herself compared to how others see her. It took place at the ESPY last year in Los Angeles. There, in the luxurious red seats of the Microsoft Theater, a row of the dramatically lit stage and the presenter, comedian Tracy Morgan, Shiffrin sat among his teammates: gymnast Simone Biles, soccer star Alex Morgan and soccer star of the WNBA Breanna Stewart, her fellow nominees for Best Female Athlete.

The skier not only expected to lose the prize: Alex Morgan, newcomer to the Women's World Cup victory, took the prize, Shiffrin did not even prepare a speech. As the awards ceremony developed, she felt "strange," he says, "because it's hard to imagine having a place there."

By there, it means that along with Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who spent most of the night signing pieces of tickets and body parts, crowds crowded around them. Rapinoe seemed to shine, Shiffrin recalls, "more icon than it already was." It refers to sitting next to NFL superstars Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Mahomes, and seeing their diamonds shine under the stage lights.

By there, Shiffrin means within the strange ecosystem of sports and celebrities, the clicks of paparazzi, Instagram followers, the real Following. She knows that at the same time she is part of that world and yet she feels separated from it; She knows that she belongs to any list of the most elite athletes on the planet and yet, when she met LeBron James that day, her hands shook.

Shiffrin, who has almost 1 million followers on Instagram, has tried to adopt the largest public profile that comes with his success. Thomas Lovelock Photography

Shiffrin admits that he reads the things that are published and written about her. She also admits that she shouldn't be reading them. He takes her too far inside his own head. But when that happens, she knows the safe place where she was taught to always return. She immerses herself again in training, returns to the bubble, finds something closer to peace. You will take long bike rides, walk with your mother or watch one of your favorite TV shows, such as Schitt Creek. She is discouraged, this season will be the last.

She is trying. To be normal Be legendary Be fine with one or both. To process his pain and return to the mountains, as his father would have liked. To ski freely, as he taught, feeling herself gaining speed, almost like a ball of energy, and with every perfect turn, every precise angle, adding more energy to the ball. "My best careers have been able to continue building on that energy ball and not lose much for making mistakes and losing connections in the turns," she says. “Everything is so connected and so in tune with itself that everything is still being built. That is directly related to my physical energy. "

That Shiffrin can process what it feels like to control two skis attached to his feet while moving at 80 miles per hour, and not only analyze what that is like, but explain it to mere mortals, he also says something about it. Like: maybe all the times she gets in her head are good for her. It is a complicated balance, of course, but this is Mikaela Shiffrin, who can achieve the rarest feats: she is the most dominant athlete on the planet and does not fully realize.