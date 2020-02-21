Home Local News Mikaela Shiffrin is the most dominant athlete on the planet and she...

Mikaela Shiffrin is the most dominant athlete on the planet and she doesn't realize it.

Matilda Coleman
Mikaela Shiffrin received the call that changed the entire first day of February, at a mountain resort in the Italian part of the Alps. She had been hiding there during a training break during the season, two months after a campaign she described in November as one of great "transition." He wanted to take advantage of his 17 unprecedented victories in the World Cup last year and add to his amazing career total. But she would continue her march to the victory record without her grandmother, her beloved Nana died last year, and as she acclimates to changes with her team and her training operation. And he tried to do everything while fighting with the fact that, although he belonged to the most dominant athletes on the planet, he could not always look like this.

None of that mattered when the call came, when Shiffrin, just 24, learned that his father, Jeff, had suffered a serious injury in an accident at his home in Colorado. Mikaela and her mother, Eileen, returned immediately from Europe and could spend Jeff's last hours at his side. He was 64 years old. Details were scarce immediately after, but condolences were not. Jeff Shiffrin had that kind of huge impact on the people he met, from the patients he attended to the many members of the ski racing community who saw his daughter become the rare transcendent star that never crossed that way.

