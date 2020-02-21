Microsoft will bring its Defender antivirus software to iOS and Android – BGR

%MINIFYHTML46178e32e88cf9af2c25705312df311011% %MINIFYHTML46178e32e88cf9af2c25705312df311012%

With the frequency with which we write about applications loaded with malware and exploitable vulnerabilities in iOS and Android, it is very clear that Apple and Google are not perfect when it comes to protecting users of their mobile platforms. Enter: Microsoft. On Thursday, the company announced that it will take its Defender antivirus software to iOS and Android, with plans to preview its mobile security solutions at the RSA Conference next week.

Microsoft abandoned its own attempts to capture a segment of the smartphone market when it removed Windows 10 Mobile in 2017, but as CNBC he points out, he has still been an important player in space, launching his popular Office software on iOS and Android, in addition to bringing Minecraft to mobile devices in 2014.

"They are quite safe, but quite safe is not the same as safe," said Microsoft corporate vice president Rob Lefferts in an interview at the company's headquarters last week, according to CNBC. "Malware occurs on those platforms."

If you've been reading BGR Even sporadically in recent years, you know how often malware appears in applications that Android users upload to their devices from outside the official Google Play store. Lefferts also talked about how easy it is to be a victim of a phishing attempt, where a hacker will present to the unknown users a seemingly legitimate interface in which they enter their credentials, just to be robbed. Lefferts believes that the Microsoft Ombudsman "could help companies make employees less vulnerable to such attacks."

Although we still don't know exactly what Defender will look like on iOS and Android, Lefferts says the software is "designed to prevent people from visiting online destinations that Microsoft considers unsafe." It is likely that next week's IT conference will explain how it will differ from other mobile security solutions.

Image source: Microsoft