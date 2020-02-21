Michigan woman dies from Vaping-related injury – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The vaping epidemic has taken another life in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirms that a fourth person has died.

Authorities say the adult woman died of a lung injury related to vaping.

State officials are urging everyone to refrain from using electronic cigarettes until a source for the problem is found.

Michigan has reported 73 cases of injuries related to vaping since last August.

