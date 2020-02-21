Michigan woman dies from Vaping-related injury – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML26239e6802e27683a5c1ed90bade087311% %MINIFYHTML26239e6802e27683a5c1ed90bade087312%
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The vaping epidemic has taken another life in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirms that a fourth person has died.
Authorities say the adult woman died of a lung injury related to vaping.
State officials are urging everyone to refrain from using electronic cigarettes until a source for the problem is found.
Michigan has reported 73 cases of injuries related to vaping since last August.
