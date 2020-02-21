Mercedes DAS innovation will not be allowed under the rules of F1 2021

Forward and backward movement is not allowed under the rules of 2021







The innovative Mercedes mobile steering wheel can only be used in 2020 with the device already prohibited by the 2021 regulations.

As rival teams consider whether or not to present their own DAS (Dual-Axis Steering) device for the next season after Mercedes surprised the sport with its presentation during Test One, it has been confirmed that such a device will not be allowed next year. when the F1 rules are being reviewed.

The F1 2021 regulations were first published last October and Article 10.5 states that "the realignment of the steering wheels … must be uniquely defined by a monotonic function of the single-wheel rotation position,quot;.

FIA career director Michael Masi said at a press conference on Friday: "You have been very wise to notice the change to the technical regulations of 2021."

Mario Pirelli's F1 and racing chief Mario Isola gives Craig Slater an explanation of how teams optimize the configuration of their tires and how DAS could change the approach

"We will see what teams can create, within those limits of what was written for regulations in 2021."

Sky Sports News & # 39; Craig Slater reported from Barcelona: "The FIA ​​knew about this system that Mercedes was developing. Mercedes contacted them in their development to make sure it would be legal this season."

"But this will be an innovation for only one season."