Meet the new polar bear at the Detroit Zoo – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit Zoological Society officials said they could wait to welcome 19-year-old Anana to Michigan.

The female polar bear, who arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo in late January, joins Nuka, a 15-year-old male and 7-year-old Suka, in the Arctic Ring of Life. It is one of the largest polar bear habitats in North America, zoo officials said.

"Anana is exploring the tundra in the Arctic Life Ring and is quickly acclimating to her new home here at the Detroit Zoo," said Scott Carter, director of life sciences at the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) . "We are very happy that she is here to join Nuka and Suka and invite everyone to receive her on International Polar Bear Day."

Anana arrived at the Detroit Zoo on the recommendation of breeding of the Species Survival Program (SSP) of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The SSPs are cooperative management plans to guarantee populations of genetically healthy, diverse and self-sufficient endangered species in zoos accredited by AZA.

The polar bear's breeding season occurs in early spring, and after a gestation period of approximately eight months, one or two puppies are usually born.

Visitors can join the DZS to celebrate Nuka, Suka and the newly arrived Anana at the Detroit Zoo during International Polar Bear Day on February 27. The event, which will highlight the conservation concerns facing this iconic species, will include zookeeper talks and educational activities from 11 am to 3 pm

