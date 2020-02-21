Meet Sue, our favorite guest of the week – Up News Info

Every Friday, we present a special guest pet of the week at Up News Info 4 News at Noon. This week's guest is Sue, a 4-year-old Bulldog mix.

According to the Animal Humane Society, “she is a sweet and affectionate dog that loves peanut butter. She arrived at our shelter with some masses on her skin, which we removed and analyzed. There is no indication that the masses spread. Sue may also need dental care in the future. "

