McDonalds will sell candles that smell like a quarter pound

%MINIFYHTMLe0de50a1d7ba6ce0f377d69abfa62a5911% %MINIFYHTMLe0de50a1d7ba6ce0f377d69abfa62a5912%

Roommates, I'm going to be honest, I don't know if I'm intrigued, confused or both! If you use candles as a way to create the atmosphere in your home, and if by chance the environment you are looking for shouts "Quarter pound with cheese," then McDonald’s may have something special for you! Earlier, the popular franchise announced that they will sell candles that smell like the ingredients of a quarter-pound hamburger.

That's right, McDonald's will offer ketchup, onion, pickles, cheese, sesame seed bread and, of course, Candles Scented candles 100% beef. I'm stressed just by checking that list, but people on social networks already ask when and where they can buy!

%MINIFYHTMLe0de50a1d7ba6ce0f377d69abfa62a5913% %MINIFYHTMLe0de50a1d7ba6ce0f377d69abfa62a5914%

According to the franchise's press release, they said: "We are also celebrating a community that truly shares the love for Quarter Pounder. On February 26, we will honor a lucky city that takes its fandom for the Quarter Pounder to new heights. To pay tribute. We will present a monument larger than the life of this iconic hamburger.How big? Imagine a bronze statue so memorable that the sesame seeds in the bread are more than 20 times the size you experience in the delicious Quarter Pounder.

%MINIFYHTMLe0de50a1d7ba6ce0f377d69abfa62a5915% %MINIFYHTMLe0de50a1d7ba6ce0f377d69abfa62a5916%

They continued: “For almost 50 years, the Quarter Pounder hamburger has been a fan favorite. We know that love is always in the air for our hamburger enthusiasts, so we launch Quarter Pounder Fan Club to provide everyone with a tangible way to publicly show their affection for hot, deliciously juicy 100% fresh beef ** Quarter Pounder

Nor did they stop with just candles, there are also limited edition products that will include mittens, calendars and even heart-shaped medallions for that special person.

Now that you have this new limited edition line, will roommates be copying one of these scented candles? Let us know!