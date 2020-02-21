Mayor Bloomberg will release accusers of confidentiality agreements | USA news

US Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said Friday he is willing to release at least three women from confidentiality agreements that prevent them from publicly speaking about sexual harassment or discrimination lawsuits filed against him and his company over the past three decades.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against his company over the years. Bloomberg said his company identified "3 confidentiality agreements we signed in the last 30 years with women to address complaints about comments they said they had made.

"If any of them wants to be released from their NDA to be able to talk about these accusations, they should contact the company and receive a statement," Bloomberg wrote in a statement published Friday.

He added: "I have reflected a lot on this issue in recent days and have decided that as long as I run the company, we will not offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment. Or future misconduct."

Bloomberg was repeatedly attacked this week in his debut debate for refusing to free women from confidentiality agreements. The former mayor of New York City was surprised during much of the debate on Wednesday night when rival Elizabeth Warren criticized the use of non-disclosure agreements of her company in cases of sexual harassment. She tried to portray such agreements as endemic to a broader culture of sexism in the company, Bloomberg LP, when he was CEO.

Bloomberg's response was derogatory. He said some of the alleged inappropriate behaviors "did not like a joke I told,quot; and argued that confidentiality agreements were "consensual,quot; agreements supported by the women involved.

Several current and former employees have spoken in defense of Bloomberg, and said that their promotion of women and the defense of women's problems has been one of their strengths. Bloomberg himself pointed out at the stage of debate that he has employed and elevated many women to leadership positions within his organization and his mayor administration. He appointed the first woman to serve as vice mayor, and has donated tens of millions of dollars to organizations that promote women's reproductive rights and other efforts for women's rights.

Fatima Shamah, who currently serves in the campaign as national director overseeing coalitions and constituencies and worked in the Bloomberg administration from 2006 until she left office, said she made it clear in her administration that women "were all clear partners in the work what we were doing ". She suggested that some incidents that occurred in Bloomberg LP, which employs thousands of people worldwide, were "wrongly placed in Mike."