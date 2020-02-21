Matt Roloff's GF, Caryn Chandler, feels good after removing & # 39; Painth Bone Spur & # 39;

Instagram

Chandler shares with his Instagram followers that he is currently on his way to recover after enduring the painful bone spur on the top of his foot for two years.

Matt roloffThe bride said goodbye to a "painful bone spur" on her foot. On Wednesday night, February 19, Caryn Chandler revealed that he is on his way to recovery after undergoing surgery to eliminate growth.

Chandler shared an Instagram photo with a medical boot after surgery while sitting in a wheelchair with Roloff standing beside him. "Today … I said goodbye to the painful bone spur that had made his home on my foot for 2 long years!" She wrote in her title. "Many thanks to Matt for being there to support me and help me recover."

Roloff himself used his Instagram Story ID to share the same image with a cheerful jab. The "Small people, big world"Star wrote in the snap," I offered my crutches but they were too short hahaha. Get well soon!"

Chandler's post was quickly flooded with good wishes. One wrote to him: "Best of luck! I had foot surgery last summer. Long journey! But you'll be much better!" Another commented: "My best wishes for a speedy recovery. I have similar foot surgery and I need, absolutely fearing. You feel a quick healing and relief." A third praised her for looking "amazing."

While Roloff apparently mocked Chandler's condition in his social media post, he was reportedly a devoted boyfriend during his terrible experience. A source told Radar Online: "He would not leave his side. He is so good to her and treats her so kindly. He deserves it."

Before falling in love with Chandler, Roloff married Amy Roloff for 27 years. The couple announced their separation in 2014. A preview of the next season of "Little People, Big World" offered a glimpse of the former couple who advanced after the divorce and the 58-year-old admitted that his goal "is to eventually get married to Caryn. "

It was reported that Chandler herself had gone through a bitter divorce before dating Roloff. In the trailer, she intervened in their relationship and explained: "I think we are all trying to overcome anything we have because we are going to be together. It will always be a bit awkward no matter what we go through. Do, but it is improving and simply we continue with the blows ".