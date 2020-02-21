Matt Fraser's mother does not support his proposal plan. Find out why!

Does mother really know better?

In this completely new Monday clip Meet the frasers, Matt Fraser reveals to mom Angela Fraser and sister Maria Fraser his plan to propose to his girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis. While Maria is not worried about the big news of her brother, the matriarch Fraser seems less than satisfied.

"I want to talk to you about Alexa. I want her in a different role," Matt says as he relaxes in his news. "A different role for her."

"Like, what role is that?" Angela asks. "What kind of paper are you talking about?"

While Matt tries to dance around the next proposal, Angela is even more confused. Therefore, Matt is forced to say it directly, he wants Alexa to be his wife.

"I want to propose to Alexa," the psychic medium tells his family.

Unfortunately, Angela's reaction is a bit of a disappointment, referring to the news as "this s – t,quot;. In an attempt to help her brother, Maria reminds her mother that this is no surprise at all.