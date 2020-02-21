Matt Barnes seen hand in hand with & # 39; LHH & # 39; Star Cyn Santana after separating from Baby Mama

%MINIFYHTML28818775c96c4459f080ef68ada87e3111% %MINIFYHTML28818775c96c4459f080ef68ada87e3112%

The retired Golden State Warriors player reportedly moved with the cast member of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: New York & # 39; and he got comfortable with her at Snoop Dogg's party.

Matt Barnes caused rumors of connection with "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star Cyn Santana. According to an eyewitness, the former Golden State Warriors star was holding hands of reality star VH1 at a party organized by Snoop Dogg.

It was reportedly a birthday party for Snoop's son, Cordell. "They entered together," the source said. "Then they were in the small VIP section all night … on leaving they were holding hands as if they were not discreet."

The source was "95%" sure that Barnes and Santana had something. "How awkward Matt was when he saw us with a kind of confirmation," the source explained.

The rumors of romance arose about a couple of weeks after it was rumored that Matt Barnes resigned with his baby. Anansa Sims after she posted cryptic messages on Instagram. "I no longer accept the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept," he wrote in one post and added in another, "And now I will do what is best for me."

Barnes was made public with Sims, a daughter of the actress Beverly johnson, in 2018. The couple welcomed a baby named Ashton Barnes in December of the same year.

He was previously married to Gloria Govan from 2012 to 2014. He is infamous for stopping at another NBA player Derek Fisher Confront him for his supposed adventure with Govan.

Meanwhile, Cyn Santana was previously engaged with Joe Budden. They welcomed a baby in December 2017. They separated in 2019 and she accused him of cheating. Aroused rumors of reconciliation a couple of months ago after they attended his ex-girlfriend. Erica MenaIt is a baby shower together. "Sometimes you have to join to defeat Thanos," joked Joe then.