Zach Kibirige scored twice for Wasps at Ricoh Arena

The Saracens were whipped 60-10 when Wasps demolished the current Gallagher Premier League champions.

The hosts played a delicious rugby at Ricoh Arena to run in eight attempts against the English and European champions, who have been deducted 105 points to make sure they finish at the bottom after repeated infractions of the salary limit.

Zach Kibirige and Brad Shields each scored two attempts with Jack Willis, Nizaam Carr, Jacob Umaga and Gabriel Oghre grabbing one each. Jimmy Gopperth converted seven and added two penalties.

Ali Crossdale and Alex Lewington responded with attempts by Saracens.

The wasps were hit before the kick-off when support Kieran Brookes and flank Thomas Young were forced to withdraw due to an injury.

They quickly overcome the reverse to take an early lead when Gopperth threw a direct penalty.

The Saracens, who lost to the Rotimi According to a warming injury, soon fell behind when Willis broke through a short distance after Wasps had received an attack position from the visitors, giving them a couple of unnecessary penalties. .

Jack Willis celebrates after scoring an attempt for Wasps

The worst was to follow the Saracens when, from their own half, Jacob Umaga skillfully kicked forward and picked up to put the opposition's defense in the back foot before Willis and Umaga made crucial contributions to send to Carr.

A brilliant 45-meter run from Malakai Fekitoa sank deeply into the 22 of the visitors and, although the center pass was not at hand, collected possession to feed Tommy Taylor, who showed a splendid awareness to provide Kibirige with a easy run. in.

A miserable first half for Saracens continued when Brad Barritt was unable to pick up a hospital pass and was injured in the collision. The Saracen pattern remained on the ground while Kibirige picked up the ball to easily overcome the deck in a 55-meter run to the line.

Barritt left the field to be replaced by Dom Morris, but with the last game in the middle, a skillful handling of the ball saw Saracens climb the scoreboard with a crossdale attempt.

Jacob Umaga of Wasps frees himself from the defense of the Saracens

After the interval, Lewington was shown a yellow card for a deliberate hit, which allowed Gopperth to extend the Wasps lead to 34-5.

In the absence of the wing, Wasps scored his fifth attempt when a good Umaga cross-field shot bounced favorably for Shields to score.

Umaga then became a test scorer while supporting an elusive Kibirige race to go under the poles.

The wasps took off two of their main lights on Dan Robson and Willis, but the defeat continued with a second attempt by Shields.

With 15 minutes left for the Saracens to try again when Alex Goode's pass sent to Lewington, but Wasps had the last word when Oghre finished an online tour.