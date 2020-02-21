Match report – Warrington 32 – 22 Toronto

%MINIFYHTML0d2dd4ab2af1ea4939124a6b14e15e2111% %MINIFYHTML0d2dd4ab2af1ea4939124a6b14e15e2112%





Gareth Widdop scores Warrington's second attempt

%MINIFYHTML0d2dd4ab2af1ea4939124a6b14e15e2113% %MINIFYHTML0d2dd4ab2af1ea4939124a6b14e15e2114%

Toronto is still waiting for its first Betfred Super League victory after falling 32-22 in a tough fight in Warrington.

%MINIFYHTML0d2dd4ab2af1ea4939124a6b14e15e2115% %MINIFYHTML0d2dd4ab2af1ea4939124a6b14e15e2116%

The Wolfpack made Marny re-sign Sonny Bill Williams in the starting lineup after attending the birth of her fourth child last week, but her fighting team still doesn't win after four rounds.

The hosts took a 16-0 lead after 30 minutes when Josh Charnley, Gareth Widdop and Tom Lineham crossed, but the Canadian team responded with two attempts in the first half.

Jon Wilkin, in his nineteenth season of an illustrious race, and Andy Ackers crossed on both sides of a Matty Ashton score for Warrington to leave Toronto losing by 10 points at the break.

Toronto's end Matty Russell began the second half scoring to reduce the lead to 22-16 and the visitors were level with 24 minutes remaining when Gareth O & # 39; Brien walked under the posts.

However, two penalties of Stefan Ratchford and a late attempt by Ben Murdoch-Masila were enough when Warrington achieved his second victory of the campaign.

Daryl Clark of Warrington tackled by Anthony Mullally of Toronto

The Wire enjoyed the territory early and made the breakthrough in the seventh minute when Charnley entered the right corner to land.

And the Wolves immediately extended their lead since the restart when another move from the blind side saw Lineham play in Widdop to score his first attempt for the club.

Tony Gigot arrived for his Toronto debut in the 15th minute and injected an instant spark for his new club when Bodene Thompson made his way over the lime, only to spill the ball in the act of scoring.

A dry blow stopped Josh McCrone from scoring for Toronto and the hosts made them pay for his waste.

An orderly movement from the left edge sent Lineham to freedom and ran out of the middle line to cross for his 150th career attempt.

Stefan Ratchford tries to break Wolfpack's defense

Charnley then produced an excellent tackle to save the former Wolves Russell man to keep Toronto at bay, but they only ran out of goals until the 32nd minute.

The Canadian team finally reached the scoreboard when the imperishable Wilkin, who was blatantly discarded for a month before the start of the match just to start the match, reduced the deficit to 16-6.

Ashton, who recovered with full support, used his speed to find another gap in Wolfpack's defense so that Warrington was clearer again, but Toronto was given the opportunity to try through Ackers, which gave them hope when they lost 22 -12 at rest.

The visitors continued their momentum in the second half after setting Warrington in their own half, with Russell landing on the corner to reach six points.

Ashton left with a hamstring injury and Toronto aggravated Warrington's misery when McCrone established O & # 39; Brien to score under the posts, with Blake Wallace converting to level the scores.

The local fans were nervous when Toronto observed their first points in the top category of the rugby league, but Ratchford kicked the hosts again with two short-range penalties.

And the winners of last year's Challenge Cup sealed the victory when Murdoch-Masila rushed forward, with Ratchford adding his sixth goal for his 1,000 point in the Super League.