Match report – Hull K R 4 – 22 Huddersfield





Lee Gaskell scored Huddersfield's first attempt

Huddersfield continued his undefeated start in the Betfred Super League season with a 22-4 victory over Hull KR at Craven Park.

%MINIFYHTML1379914ffa9bedee89755585486d5f4311% %MINIFYHTML1379914ffa9bedee89755585486d5f4312%

The Giants managed better with the strong wind, as Rovers suffered a third successive defeat against the early season surprise pack.

The only drawback for Huddersfield was an injury to James Gavet, who was taken on a stretcher early in the second half.

Hull KR was without Jamie Ellis and Jordan Abdull and also lost George Lawler for a neck injury before the game. They gave Joe Keyes a debut and also welcomed Mitch Garbutt. The Giants had center Jake Wardle returning from an eye injury.

Huddersfield claimed the lead in four minutes when Louis Senior slipped in the left corner, but Aidan Sezer's attempt to convert to the wind from the left left the post.

After a long injury arrest for the Giants' full back, Darnell McIntosh, just before his line, Rovers forced an abandonment of the goal line but could not do anything from the next set.

A strong defense saw Rovers push Jermaine McGillvary back over the test line and touch him while the home team struggled to keep the deficit at one point.

But Rovers could not do much, as Lee Gaskell evaded two tackles to land, with a simpler kick from Sezer this time making the visitors 10-0 in 19 minutes.

When a first sowing of errors came to an end, the Giants were worth it and they stole their own line from Rovers to finally approach the scoreboard.

Rovers surpassed the line of the Giants, but Keyes was caught in the last tackle after he broke through.

The home team started the second half with a purpose, but the game stopped for more than 10 minutes, as Gavet was carried with his neck in an orthopedic device after being injured in what seemed like a regulatory challenge.

Two downloads and a penalty in the first tackle gave Rovers a good field position, but a third successive attack came to nothing as their fights continued.

The home team was punished for their failure to score, as Huddersfield extended its lead 17 minutes in the second half when Paul Clough landed with the first attack away from home after a series of Rovers sets.

Sezer's extras extended it to 16-0 and there seemed to be little chance of the local team returning to competition.

When Suaia Matagi broke through shortly after some local fans began to leave the ground when Sezer converted to put 22-0 with 20 minutes remaining.

Rovers finally made it to the scoreboard with 10 minutes left when Ben Crooks dove into the left corner for his sixth attempt of the season, but it was of little comfort to local fans who had seen his team beaten well.