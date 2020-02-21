Match report – Castleford 32 – 15 Wakefield





Derrell Olpherts celebrates after scoring Castleford's second attempt

Longtime forward Oliver Holmes marked his 200th appearance for Castleford with the decisive intent when the Tigers achieved the 14th victory in the successive derby over Wakefield.

%MINIFYHTML5c4f98a1b5d544bf8b88b622066abeea11% %MINIFYHTML5c4f98a1b5d544bf8b88b622066abeea12%

Trinity was about to end its five-year losing streak when they led 15-14 at halftime, but they paid a heavy price for eliminating the sin of substitute James Batchelor, as they conceded two attempts and reduced to 12 men .

The ends Derrell Olpherts, a Wakefield fan, and James Clare scored two attempts each, as the Tigers kept their own line intact in the second half to keep 32-15 winners.

On a cold and windy night in the jungle, mistakes were abundant and it was a loose ball from Castleford's full corridor, Jordan Rankin, that paved the way for the opening attempt.

The old center of Cas, Joe Arundel, threw himself on the ball in an excellent attack position and on the next play Captain Jacob Miller got another former Tiger, forward Joe Westerman, through a gap for the opening attempt .

Joe Westerman scored Wakefield's first attempt

Ryan Hampshire kicked the conversion and added a penalty after 10 minutes to extend his team's lead to 8-0.

Aided by consecutive penalties, the home team found a purple patch to run in two fast-forward attempts, the second rower Cheyse Blair landed the kick of Paul McShane and Danny Richardson threw an excellent pass for Olpherts to touch him in the corner.

However, Wakefield roared again and, after Westerman and Jay Pitts remained on the line in a determined defense, second rower Matty Ashurst tightened a pass from a two-man tackle and the end Tom Johnstone took the court pass. Miller to finish spectacularly in the corner.

0:24 Tom Johnstone shows his acrobatic skills for a brilliant attempt against Castleford Tom Johnstone shows his acrobatic skills for a brilliant attempt against Castleford

There was little to choose between the teams at that stage and the Tigers regained the lead nine minutes before halftime after creating an overlay for Clare to score his second attempt.

That made it 14-12, but there was still time for Hampshire to raise the level of the points with a penalty and for Miller to push his side forward with a goal in the hooter.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester was forced to hit his side again after Arundel limped in the halftime blow, with Pitts shifted to the center, and saw his side yield again three minutes in the second half.

Castleford captain Michael Shenton seemed to have stopped a meter away from the line, but got a pass for Clare to enter his second attempt.

Tom Johnstone of Wakefield evades Danny Richardson of Castleford

Richardson was off target for the third time, but made peace with a penalty after Holmes was taken off the ball by Batchelor, who received 10 minutes at the dump.

The Tigers made full use of the extra man while scoring two more attempts in the absence of Batchelor to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.

Holmes benefited from a friendly rebound while chasing McShane's dirty kick while Olpherts put himself at the end of a smart pass from Peter Mata & # 39; utia, back in the side after serving a two-game ban, to mark his second .

Wakefield had a second man put in the bin when Frenchman Romain Navarrete paid the consequence for a team warning and Richardson closed the scoring at the last minute with a penalty.