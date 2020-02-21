Man Visiting Apartment Unit In Allen Shot; 3 suspects in custody, 1 overall – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police investigators are at the scene of a shooting that happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. Friday at The Gates at Allen Station apartment complex at 505 E. Exchange Parkway, near the Allen Eagles football stadium.

A 39-year-old man was shot inside an apartment, but his condition is still unknown.

He was a visitor to an apartment resident and suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said three suspects are in custody. A suspect took off and has not been caught.

Allen police described the suspect on his Facebook page:

He was described by the officers on stage as a black man with a black sweatshirt and black pants. He was last seen running west from the apartment complex.

"It's very unusual to have a shooting in Allen, so we have a lot of resources working at the crime scene, interviewing, looking for witnesses, anyone who has information or has seen something," said Allen police sergeant. Jon Felty

Anyone with information can call 911 or Allen Police at 214-509-4321.

Allen High School and Lowery Freshman Center were locked briefly after the shooting.