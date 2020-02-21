Home Local News Man shot in the Denver RiNo area on Thursday night is taken...

Man shot in the Denver RiNo area on Thursday night is taken to a local hospital

A man was shot Thursday night in the River North Artistic District of Denver and police were searching for the gunman.

The shooting occurred on Brighton Boulevard and 38th Street, police said just before 7 p.m. On twitter.

Officers were looking for a man to flee the scene of the shooting on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Details about your medical condition were not disclosed.

The intersection was closed to traffic due to the shooting and subsequent investigation.

