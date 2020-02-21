Man shot in the Denver RiNo area on Thursday night is taken to a local hospital

%MINIFYHTMLe9b7bf85170952f29cb24eb8bf5a9bbe11% %MINIFYHTMLe9b7bf85170952f29cb24eb8bf5a9bbe12%

A man was shot Thursday night in the River North Artistic District of Denver and police were searching for the gunman.

Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting on 38th Ave / Brighton Blvd. An adult male victim was transported to the hospital; unknown condition Officers checking the area for a suspicious man who fled on foot. The intersection is closed in all directions. Updates published as available. pic.twitter.com/HaFNLvSBzk – Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) February 21, 2020

The shooting occurred on Brighton Boulevard and 38th Street, police said just before 7 p.m. On twitter.

Officers were looking for a man to flee the scene of the shooting on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Details about your medical condition were not disclosed.

The intersection was closed to traffic due to the shooting and subsequent investigation.