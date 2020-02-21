Man in critical condition after being shot in the Planet Fitness parking lot – Up News Info Los Angeles

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A man was in critical condition Friday night after being shot outside a Planet Fitness in Santa Fe Springs.

The Whittier Police Department responded to the 11100 block of Washington Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard after receiving a call from an injured person inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man who suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

The Santa Fe Springs Fire Department took the man to a local trauma center. It was said that he was in a very serious state.

The views from SKY2 showed a vehicle with broken windows inside the parking lot.

A suspect's vehicle, described only as a white sedan, was seen fleeing the scene.

Detectives were on the scene investigating outside the gym.