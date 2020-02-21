Malcolm X is still misunderstood and misused | Racism

%MINIFYHTMLdfca3700b575cb8b2f33e46336f1fd8b11% %MINIFYHTMLdfca3700b575cb8b2f33e46336f1fd8b12%

Each semester in which I teach a course on Muslims in the Civil Rights Movement at the Southern Methodist University, I give my students a selection of quotes from Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X and ask them to guess who said what. Then, for example, I will put the following two quotes and ask for their proper attribution:

"Mutual ignorance is what has made unity impossible in the past. Therefore, we need enlightenment. We need more light from each other. Light creates understanding, understanding creates love, love creates patience and patience creates unity. Once we have more (light) knowledge of each other, we will stop condemning ourselves and a united front will emerge. "

"Most white Americans consider themselves sincerely committed to justice for blacks. They believe that American society is essentially hospitable for fair play and steady growth towards a middle class utopia that embodies racial harmony. But unfortunately, this it's a fantasy of himself. deception and comfortable vanity. "

And each time, they have not been able to identify the first appointment as belonging to Malcolm, and the second to Martin. But not only a few students have been wrong. The American education system and most of Martin and Malcolm's main representations have been simplistic and disinfectant.

Martin is the perfect hero who preached nonviolence and love, and Malcolm the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy. The result is not only a dishonest reading of history, but a dichotomy that allows Dr. King to be cured to make us feel more comfortable, and that Malcolm X be demonized as a demagogue from which we all must flee. Reducing these men to such simplistic symbols allows us to filter political programs according to their "king aspect." Therefore, illegitimate forms of reconciliation are legitimized through King and legitimate forms of resistance are legitimized through Malcolm X.

Malcolm was never violent, neither as a member of the Nation of Islam, nor as a Sunni Muslim. But it seemed hypocritical to Malcolm to demand that black people in the United States commit themselves to nonviolence when they were perpetually at the receiving end of state violence. He believed that black people in the United States had the right to defend themselves, and accused the United States of being inconsistent in referring to the defense of the freedom of their founding fathers for all but for them.

Malcolm knew that his insistence on this principle would demonize him even more and would ultimately benefit Dr. King's movement, which is exactly what he had intended. Just a few weeks before his murder, he went to Selma to support Dr. King and voluntarily accepted his role as the terrifying alternative. In each interview, in his meeting with Dr. Coretta Scott King, and elsewhere, he said that the United States would do well to give the good reverend what he was asking for, or otherwise.

But he never really said what it was "or not," placing a greater urgency for the United States to yield to King's demands. Malcolm had no problem interpreting the villain, as long as his people stopped being treated like animals. And although King may have been firm in his commitment to nonviolence, Malcolm's momentum fully served his purpose.

As Colin Morris, author of Unyoung, Uncolored, Unpoor wrote: "I am not denying passive resistance its due place in the struggle for freedom, nor belittling the contribution of men like Gandhi and Martin Luther King. They both have a safe place in history. I simply want to show that as much as the disciples of passive resistance detest violence, they are politically impotent without it. American blacks needed both Martin Luther King and Malcolm X … "

But it wasn't just that Malcolm and Martin had complementary strategies to achieve black freedom, but they also talked about different realities. Malcolm talked more about the northern reality of black Americans who were only superficially integrated, while Martin talked about the southern reality where even that was not possible.

Malcolm also spoke about the internalized racism of blacks that was essential to overcome true liberation. As the late James Cone says, "King was a political revolutionary. Malcolm was a cultural revolutionary. Malcolm changed the way blacks thought about themselves. Before Malcolm appeared, we were all black. After Malcolm, he helped us become black. "

That is why, despite Malcolm's decline in textbooks and vacations, he has been constantly revived through protest movements and the arts. He has lived the activism of people like Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick, inspired the black power movement and has been an icon for American Muslims about how to exist with dignity and faith in a hostile environment.

And even in those statements of Malcolm as a symbol, Malcolm himself in the fullness of his identity is erased. In defending the philosophy of their movement, some seek to secularize it, intentionally erasing their Muslim identity. And in defending his religious identity, others seek to depoliticize him. This was a tension that Malcolm noticed in his own life, saying: "For Muslims, I am too mundane. For other groups, I am too religious. For the militants, I am too moderate, for the moderates I am also a militant. I feel that I am in tightrope ".

Muslims must also be careful not to disinfect Malcolm, since the United States has disinfected Dr. King. Restricting Malcolm solely to his Hajj experience is similar to restricting King only to his "I have a dream,quot; speech. Malcolm was a proud Muslim who never stopped being black. And although he no longer subscribed to a condemnation of the entire white race, he was relentless in his critique of global white supremacy.

Malcolm was constantly growing in a way that allowed him not only to defend the situation of his own people more effectively, but to address a wider set of interconnected problems. And although the story seems to postulate Malcolm as its polar opposite, Dr. King had begun to articulate many of the same positions that made Malcolm so unpopular.

In the words of the great James Baldwin, "As regards Malcolm and Martin, I saw two men, coming from unimaginably different environments, whose positions, originally, were separate poles, getting closer and closer. By the time each died, their positions he had become practically in the same position. It can be said, in fact, that Martin took Malcolm's charge, articulated the vision that Malcolm had begun to see and for which he paid with his life. And that Malcolm was one of the people that Martin saw on top of the mountain. "

Maybe it's time to ask why we just seem to celebrate one of them.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.