Madonna joins with Gwendoline Christie about raw jokes of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39;

The singer of & # 39; Medellín & # 39; He shared a clip of his conversation with the Brienne of Tarth cartoonist when he attended his stop & # 39; Madame X Tour & # 39; in the London Palladium.

Virgin Y Gwendoline Christie united on beer and raw "game of Thrones"Jokes when the actress attended the stop" Madame X Tour "of the star in London.

In a new video shared by the "Medellín" singer, the pop star stops her show at the London Palladium to chat with her new famous friend, while Christie says: "I love you."

Referring to "Game of Thrones," Madonna asked: "When was the last time I saw you? How many people have you killed (since then)?" to which Christie replied: "On the screen, maybe only a few thousand … Personally only a few." Madonna added: "The same."

Successful creator "I Rise" asked the actress for a sip of her beer and, when it was pointed out that she had a little on her face after taking a sip, the star helped her clean up.

Madonna joked: "Winter is coming" and asked Christie if she was enjoying the show, which caused "The darkest minds"The hilarious return of the star.

"Tonight, you are so cool. Winter is not the only thing that comes," he replied, cheering the crowd.

The footage is a rare vision of intimate shows, since phones and recording equipment are prohibited on the "Madame X Tour".

Madonna will conclude the excursion, which has been plagued by her continuing injuries, in Paris, France, on March 11, after a 12-night residence at the city's Le Grand Rex.