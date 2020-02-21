Luka leads the way while Mavericks beats Magic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML8bc9f6a4cac1e299095e9a2be85955d411% %MINIFYHTML8bc9f6a4cac1e299095e9a2be85955d412%

ORLANDO, Florida (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Mavericks All-Star, Luka Doncic, almost had a triple double, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Dallas overcame the Orlando Magic 122-106 on Friday night.

Maxi Kleber added a personal record of 26 points from the bank while the Mavericks improved to 19-8 on the road this season. They won only 18 road games combined in the last two seasons.

Kristaps Porzingis contributed 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 19 points for the Magic, who were convicted of another sad night of shooting. Orlando made only 9 of 43 attempts from a 3-point range and shot only 39% from the floor.

The Magic lost 18 points in the first half, but surpassed the Fournier 18 points in the third quarter. The escort hit four of his first five shots to provoke a 17-4 run in the first 5 minutes of the second half. His driving, the baseline gave Orlando his first advantage of the game, 69-68.

That one point advantage lasted a possession and proved to be the only advantage of the Orlando game. Porzingis sold out a 12 foot footer to put Dallas in front again, and the Mavericks extended the lead to 91-84 at the end of the period.

Kleber scored 12 points in just over 3 minutes at the beginning of the quarter to help the Mavs move 107-93. The German striker connected three consecutive triples and finished his career with a three-point play that began with a dump.

The Mavericks never let the Magic get closer than 11 the rest of the game.

Doncic had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists in the first half, which Dallas controlled at all times.

Doncic, Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., combined to hit 8 of 13 3s, while Orlando made only 3 of 22 from beyond the arch.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was included in the Hall of Fame before the game. He played nine seasons in Orlando. … Doncic had five turnovers in the first half and finished with six.

Magic: Shipowner Markelle Fultz left the game with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter with a calf cramp and did not return. … James Ennis III made his first outing for Orlando. He went 1 to 6 and scored two points. … Orlando started game 1 to 19 from a 3-point range and finished 9 of 43 (20.9%).

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Mavericks: Play in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Magic: Play in Brooklyn on Monday night.

