Love & Hiphop would hire Star Brim. . . If she made fun of Cardi!

Earlier this week, Cardi B's best friend, Star Brim, was arrested and charged with a federal RICO crime. Star, who is currently pregnant, faces 30 years for life based on her charges.

But MTO News learned that he could leave earlier than you think, embarking on a new career in REALITY SHOW.

With federal prosecutors, especially those in New York, who have a conviction rate of over 95%, things don't look good for Star.

There is a potential way out for Star Brim: you can turn to the state evidence and "make fun,quot; of your best friend Cardi B.

