Earlier this week, Cardi B's best friend, Star Brim, was arrested and charged with a federal RICO crime. Star, who is currently pregnant, faces 30 years for life based on her charges.

But MTO News learned that he could leave earlier than you think, embarking on a new career in REALITY SHOW.

With federal prosecutors, especially those in New York, who have a conviction rate of over 95%, things don't look good for Star.

There is a potential way out for Star Brim: you can turn to the state evidence and "make fun,quot; of your best friend Cardi B.

Federal prosecutors in New York accused Star Brim for allegedly ordering a blow to two strippers, one of whom was allegedly sleeping with Offset, Cardi's husband.

The feds did not mention Cardi in the indictment, but claimed that Star ordered the attack with other gang members. And that accusation implies that Cardi B was one of them.

At this time it does not appear that the feds have any evidence to prove that Cardi had ties to the Bloods gang. But if Star "teases,quot; her friend. . . she could end up getting a deal from Tekashi "no time in jail,quot;.

And what would happen to Star if she sneaked?

Well, MTO News contacted a producer at Love & Hip Hop and someone at the casting of the VH1s show. We asked if Love & Hip Hop would be interested in choosing Star Brim, if she made fun of Cardi B.

Both experts emphatically told MTO News: "YES."