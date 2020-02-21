Look at Joaquin Phoenix Spar with the CEO of Slaughterhouse to rescue a cow and her calf

%MINIFYHTMLb72ffe7a6447a354c3d3a00da7a6a50211% %MINIFYHTMLb72ffe7a6447a354c3d3a00da7a6a50212%

The actor of & # 39; Joker & # 39; It is seen in a video that personally transports a cow and her newborn calf from a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera, California, to a Farm Sanctuary facility, one day after accepting her first Oscar.

Joaquin Phoenix I would go further as a defender of animal rights. Just one day after hitting the dairy industry in the acceptance speech of his first Oscar victory, the "jester"The actor was caught by the camera hitting heads with a slaughterhouse CEO to rescue a mother cow and her newborn calf.

On Thursday, February 20, Farm Sanctuary, an animal protection organization founded in 1986, uploaded a YouTube video that recounts Joaquin's liberation effort. Seconds in the video, the 45-year-old star could be seen arguing with Pico Rivera slaughterhouse boss Anthony Di Maria.

At some point in their conversation, the deceased's younger brother Phoenix river He said: "I really don't need any science to see with my own eyes and hear how an animal responds to pain." His statement led Anthony to respond by saying: "An animal will perish in less than 60 seconds, it has to do it. That is the most humane process of human gathering in the country."

Joaquin continued to point out: "You are the only one you know that has a process that you have, so that means that most of them don't have that." Then he talked about how cows in slaughterhouses separated from their calves right after birth. Before which, Anthony clarified that he refused "to take the mother from her baby."

His debate heated up when Joaquin began referring to the killing process as "murdered." Anthony, on the other hand, insisted on using the word "harvested." After several exchanges on his preferred term, Joaquin declared: "I understand, language is powerful. You say tomato, I say tomato."

The 8-minute images followed Joaquin as he took the Liberty cow and his baby Indigo from the Los Angeles slaughterhouse and transported them to a Farm Sanctuary facility in Acton, California.

In a statement about his meeting with Anthony, Joaquin said: "I never thought I'd find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but knowing Anthony and opening my heart to his, I realize we could have more in common than differences." He continued: "Without their act of kindness, Liberty and her calf, Indigo, would have encountered a terrible disappearance."

Joaquin came to recognize the people who helped liberate all animals. "Shaun Monson, Amy Jean Davis and the entire LA Animal Save community of LA have taken the pain of testifying and have made it an effective and diplomatic defense for those who have no voice," he said. "As a result, Liberty and Indigo will never experience cruelty or the touch of a hard hand."

The fiance of Rooney mara He concluded his statement by saying: "My hope is that, when we see the Indigo baby grow up with his mother Liberty in Farm Sanctuary, we will always remember that friendships can arise in the most unexpected places; and regardless of our differences, kindness and compassion must govern Everything that surrounds us ".

Back on Oscar night on February 9, Joaquín created awareness about animal agriculture by accepting his Best Actor award. "We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby," he said on stage. "And then we take your milk for your calf and put it in our coffee and cereal."