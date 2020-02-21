Long Beach officers gunshot a man suspected of shooting 2 in a liquor store – Up News Info Los Angeles

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach officers fatally shot a man suspected of shooting two people in a Long Beach liquor store Thursday night.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a shotgun just after 9 p.m. when he entered the liquor store in the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue and shot a man and a woman. Both victims were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

When the police arrived on the scene, the man allegedly confronted them with that gun in the middle of the street. The man was shot dead by police.

Atlantic Avenue between 52nd and 55th streets was closed while the investigation was ongoing.