Live match preview – Brentford vs Blackburn 02.22.2020

Brentford will face Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Brentford hopes to welcome Bryan Mbeumo and Josh Da Silva. The key duo missed the 1-1 draw on Saturday in Birmingham after receiving ankle bumps against Leeds.

Mathias Jensen has doubts after being injured against the Blues, but Pontus Jansson is close to returning after a month of rest. Sergi Canos, Nikos Karelis and Kamohelo Mokotjo are still recovering from injuries, although the former has returned to training after four months of rest.

Blackburn duo Sam Gallagher and Joe Rankin-Costello are expected to travel. Rankin-Costello has had a hamstring injury and Gallagher suffered a groin strain earlier this month.

Lewis Holtby, Bradley Dack, Joe Rothwell and Corry Evans remain on the sidelines. Charlie Mulgrew returns to training after a calf injury.

Recent form

Brentford's momentum for promotion has just reached the top in the last two games. They have drawn their last two 1-1 at home against Leeds and then in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Blackburn has won his last two without conceding a goal. Defeating Hull 3-0 and then winning 2-0 at Charlton.

What the managers said …

From Brentford Thomas Frank: "Blackburn will be a great challenge. They are the team in shape in this division. They have lost 3 times in the last 17 games, which shows a team that is difficult to win."

"The development of the team from last year to this year under Tony Mowbray is quite remarkable. They play really good football and, in their day, they are a really good team: it is quite impressive what they have done so far."

Blackburn & # 39; s Tony Mowbray: "We are in the middle of a decent career and we should go to Brentford with confidence.

"When you think of the positive results in Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic, where we kept two clean sheets, we created many opportunities and scored some goals, that's the reason. But with total respect for those two sides, Brentford is a different kettle of fish

Conversation point: Are Blackburn play-off contestants?

The general consensus after Bradley Dack suffered an injury that ended the season in December was that he had finished any hope that Blackburn would finish in the top six.

However, since they lost their talisman, other players have risen to the plate by Tony Mowbray and are now within walking distance of the play-offs. It remains to be seen if they can make the leap, but any result on another promotion chase team in Brentford on Saturday would provide a great boost to their ambitions.

Opta statistics

Brentford has lost five of his last six league games against Blackburn, winning the other 5-2 at Griffin Park in February 2019.

Only one of the 14 previous meetings of the league between Brentford and Blackburn in Griffin Park ended as a draw, a 1-1 draw in April 1952.

Brentford has won seven of his last nine games in the local league (D1 L1), and his only defeat in that race was against promotional rivals Nottingham Forest.

Blackburn is undefeated in his last three games outside the league (W2 D1), accumulating as many points in those three games as he had in his previous nine games on the road (7).

Ollie Watkins of Brentford has 20 league goals in 33 games this season, as many as he had scored in 86 games in his previous two seasons with the bees. However, he seeks to avoid not scoring in three consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Prutton's prediction

Brentford has released his last two, but none was a particularly bad result against Leeds and a Birmingham fit.

Now they face Blackburn, who also seems to resurface. A few (probably included myself!) Would have ruled them out after Bradley Dack's injury, but others have intensified in his absence and now seemingly possible contenders. That said, I think Brentford will be too good at home.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)