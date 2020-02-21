Listen: Peter Weber Rumors and more from the Daily Pop The Podcast

%MINIFYHTMLb0ae85d3e37b54efe608a4e5477acf1f11% %MINIFYHTMLb0ae85d3e37b54efe608a4e5477acf1f12%

Happy Birthday Rihanna, Al Pacino's GF blames old Gap for Split, actual update – Daily Pop 02/20/2020

Rihanna talks about how more fame comes less freedom. Would you rather have all the fame or all the freedom? Al Pacino's former Meital Dohan said she left him because he is old and stingy. Meghan Markle and Prince will officially leave the royal family at the end of March, but they promised to reevaluate after a year. Also, Dr. Drew and Jason Wahler stop to talk about addiction. Listens

Ben Affleck admits his greatest regret, Billie Eilish feels hated and Tiffany Haddish talks about fame – Daily Pop 02/19/20

The Gone Girl actor is sincere about his alcoholism and talks about the greatest regret of his life … divorce Jennifer Garner. Billie Eilish becomes vulnerable during her BRIT Awards speech and talks about how she turns off comments because the Internet is ruining her life. Tiffany Haddish talks about money and fame at Harper & # 39; s Bazaar. Suzanne Somers stops and explains that she has sex twice a day with her husband Al, 83, and older.

Does Wendy Williams go too far? John Cena engaged? Kanye denies Kim? – Daily Pop 02/18/20

The talk show host Wendy Williams makes a raw "Price Is Right,quot; joke about Drew Carey's ex-girlfriend. John Cena provokes rumors of engagement with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh after they saw her with a ring on that finger on Monday The Bachelor's pilot, Pete, receives a warning from a former girlfriend during the dates of his hometown that Victoria F. may not be who he seems. In addition, celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser goes on to serve Kim Kardashian, Laura Dern and more.