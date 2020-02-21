Lil Peep & # 39; s Estate will support Greenpeace with new Streetwear merchandise

%MINIFYHTMLf934e6179a5c710bd2843c46ec7c374711% %MINIFYHTMLf934e6179a5c710bd2843c46ec7c374712%

This new collection of shirts and hoodies is made in collaboration with the Rose in Good Faith company in Los Angeles, and is inspired by the rapper's song & # 39; Belgium & # 39 ;.

Late rapper Lil peep It is returning to the planet a new line of goods in support of the Greenpeace environmental organization.

Peep, whose real name is Gustav Elijah Ahr, was only 21 years old when he died on November 15, 2017. The cause of death was determined a month later as an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.

After his death, his state has released his new music on the album "Come Over When You & # 39; re Sober, Pt. 2", and the compilation set "Everybody & # 39; s Everything", and now they have announced a collection of shirts and sweatshirts, made in collaboration with the Los Angeles company Rose in Good Faith, to benefit the non-profit organization.

The clothing line was inspired by the song "Belgium" by Lil Peep, which appeared in "Everybody & # 39; s Everything", with elements in the collection with song lines.

"That is the day I convinced myself that it was really yours / I know you hear me," is printed on the back of the limited series pieces.

The merchandise is available for only one week and is already on sale.