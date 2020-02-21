Lil Boosie says he has been banned from accessing Planet Fitness after his speech about Zaya Wade

Lil Boosie is now paying the consequence for participating in a transphobic diatribe about Dwyane Wade's daughter. The musician has claimed that he has been expelled from the gym where he filmed his infamous video.

After it was clear that Zaya Wade was part of the LGBTQIA community due to her appearance at the Miami Pride, the 12-year-old girl told her family that she will now go through her pronouns and rename herself to Zion Wade.

The former Miami Heat player recently revealed the process he and his family are going through to get informed and make their daughter feel comfortable with her new identity.

Although he did not mention anything about the preteen who underwent gender reassignment surgery, there were some people who took it that way.

Rapper Lil Boosie filmed a rant on Planet Fitness, ironically in front of a sign that said "Trial Free Zone," to comment on Dwyane's son.

‘I have to say something about this shit, brother. Dwyane Wade, you left too much, damn it. That's a man. A 12 year old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They have not yet been resolved. I could meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But your shit is gone, how's it going, bruh, you're going too far, dawg. Don't cut your ass, bruh. Like, bruh, really, if he's going to be gay, let him be gay. But don't cut his ass, bruh. Don't do it, and dress him as a woman, dawg. He is 12 years old. It is not up there yet. He has not yet made his final decisions. Don't cut your ass, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You are fucking trippin ", dawg,quot;.

Only two days later. He returned to Instagram where he revealed that the gym manager told him that he was no longer welcome there.

& # 39; MANAGER WHO WAS LIKE TO REFUSED TO LEAVE ME PLANET FITNESS FOR MY PREVIOUS ACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON GENDER ETC.😀 DOES NOT SUPPORT PLANET FITNESS "H ***************" Racist, THEY HAVE SPOONS, N THE SHOWER WATER DOES NOT WARM UP‼ ️ G LEAVE ALREADY FEELINGS LIL B **** #roachfitness #roachfitness #roachfitness #roachfitness #roachfitness THET GOT ROACHES‼ ️B **** U WANT A CHILD GAY BUT NOBODY I WANT TO HAVE A BABY FOR ME SISSY A ** NOW U MAD‼ ️ & # 39;

There was much debate among his followers about whether this violates his freedom of expression or if he was well deserved. what do you think about it?



