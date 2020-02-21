Liam Neeson used twice as many stunts for the butt scene

The actor of & # 39; Taken & # 39; He says he used a double for a first approach with Charlize Theron in his 2014 film because he didn't want the world to see his Irish tramp.
Liam Neeson he called his faithful stunt double for his first butt in "A million ways to die in the West"- because he didn't want the world to see his Irish white butt.
A scene in the failure of the comedy called Charlize Theron placing a flower between Liam's buttocks, but he was not willing to support his butt for the cameras, so he asked his partner on the set to take one for the team.
"Mark Vanselow is my specialist coordinator, we are working together on our 24th movie, and when we were making that movie … I hate my Irish butt," Liam said during an appearance on "Watch what happens live"." I said to Mark: & # 39; This is a sign of our friendship, would you ever do this scene where Charlize Theron puts a daisy on your butt? & # 39; And he said: "Sure." "
"I gave him a big hug later. I said: & # 39; There's no way anyone can see my Irish butt! & # 39;"