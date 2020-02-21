Liam Neeson absolutely refuses to look at love in reality

Like many actors, Liam Neeson He prefers not to look at his past job.
On Thursday night, the 67-year-old star appeared as a guest on Watch what happens live next to his Ordinary love co-star, Lesley Manville. During the show, a fan called and asked Neeson about a possible sequel to his beloved 2003 film, Love really. Neeson played Daniel in the film, a recent widower who took care of his stepson, Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster)
When asked about a possible follow-up movie, Neeson told the fan: "I think it's a question you should ask Richard Curtis, the writer and director. "
Neeson also noted that the cast made a "little sequel,quot; to Red Nose Day in 2017, where fans were able to catch up with the characters in the movie.
"If you're circling the TV and Love really It's on, will you see? " WWHL host Andy Cohen Neeson asked.
"No," Neeson replied quickly. "Not because I don't like it, I think it's a beautiful movie. I really like it."
Neeson continued to discuss the opening of the film, which shows people greeting each other at London's Heathrow Airport.
"Every time I get sad with the state of the world, I think about the arrivals gate at Heathrow Airport." Hugh grant, who plays Prime Minister David in the movie, can be heard saying at the opening. "The general opinion is beginning to distinguish that we live in a world of hate and greed, but I don't see it. It seems to me that love is everywhere, often not particularly worthy or of journalistic interest, but it is always there. Parents and sons, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, old friends. "
"When the planes arrived at the Twin Towers, to my knowledge, none of the phone calls of the people on board were messages of hate or revenge. They were all messages of love," Grant's voice continues. "If you look for it, I have a feeling that you will discover that love is everywhere."
As Neeson told Cohen on Thursday WWHL, the opening of the movie "immediately,quot; attracts viewers.
"I challenge anyone not to hear that and I think: & # 39; I want to see more of this & # 39;" said Nesson.
"However, you change the channel," Cohen replied as Neeson smiled and the audience laughed.
Watch the video above to see Neeson talk more about Love really!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.