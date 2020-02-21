Liam Neeson absolutely refuses to look at love in reality

Like many actors, Liam Neeson He prefers not to look at his past job.



On Thursday night, the 67-year-old star appeared as a guest on Watch what happens live next to his Ordinary love co-star, Lesley Manville. During the show, a fan called and asked Neeson about a possible sequel to his beloved 2003 film, Love really. Neeson played Daniel in the film, a recent widower who took care of his stepson, Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster)

When asked about a possible follow-up movie, Neeson told the fan: "I think it's a question you should ask Richard Curtis, the writer and director. "

Neeson also noted that the cast made a "little sequel,quot; to Red Nose Day in 2017, where fans were able to catch up with the characters in the movie.

"If you're circling the TV and Love really It's on, will you see? " WWHL host Andy Cohen Neeson asked.

"No," Neeson replied quickly. "Not because I don't like it, I think it's a beautiful movie. I really like it."