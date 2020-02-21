Lewisville woman recovering after a random attack with a knife; Son calls his hero to quickly think about what led to the arrest – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A mystery surrounds the attack on a Lewisville woman outside her home for a total stranger.

The son of the 56-year-old victim told Up News Info 11 that the knife wound he suffered occurred within a fraction of an inch of being fatal.

She is recovering in a hospital while police continue to investigate why Guadalupe Buenaventura, 18, allegedly attacked her.

He faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Buenaventura was captured by security cameras in the Vista Oaks neighborhood on Monday night.

It is where two people say they approached them and asked if they had seen anyone.

A third person approached was a woman taking out the garbage.

Police said he then stabbed her in the abdomen with a knife and left, but not before dropping her cell phone that the victim wisely took and carried inside where she called 911.

On Thursday, his son told Up News Info 11 that his mother is expected to recover and that he is proud of her for thinking quickly during a moment of terror.

"That was the main piece that allowed detectives to catch him so fast," said the victim's son, Stephen Denney. "SHe grabbed that phone under extreme circumstances. I couldn't even imagine what was going through his mind, but by taking that phone, I feel he was extremely heroic. She is a hero to me. "

The suspect is a UT Arlington student who enrolled last month.

Lewisville police say he has no criminal record and so far is not giving them any explanation about his actions.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the victim's family with medical costs.