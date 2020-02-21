Lesotho Prime Minister did not appear in court on the murder charge of his wife News

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who was to be charged with the murder of his separated wife, has not appeared in court.

Thabane, 80, who He left the mountainous kingdom of Lesotho on Thursday, He had a pre-established medical appointment in the capital of South Africa, Pretoria, said his private secretary on Friday.

"He does not attend court, has undergone a medical checkup in South Africa," Thabo Thakalekoala told AFP news agency, adding that it is a "routine,quot; medical checkup.

Thabane was scheduled to face a murder charge on Friday in connection with the murder of Lipolelo Thabane, who was shot dead in June 2017. His court appearance will now be rescheduled.

"We will wait until it is available and we will arrange for you to come here and appear before the court of justice and be formally charged," Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete told Al Jazeera.

The long-standing prime minister announced Thursday that he would leave office at the end of July due to old age.

Thabane is accused of having acted "with a common purpose,quot; in the murder of June 2017 by unknown assailants of Lilopelo, 58, then his wife.

His current wife, Maesaiah Thabane, 42, whom he married two months after Lipolelo's death, has already been accused of ordering Lipolelo's murder, but is currently on bail.

& # 39; Complex case & # 39;

Fahmida Miller of Al Jazeera, reporting from outside the court in the capital, Maseru, said the complex case has become more complicated now that the prime minister is in South Africa.

"There were rumors circulating before he had fled the country, but his private secretary says that this is not the case, that the prime minister is willing and ready to be in court, but not today," he said.

His son also ruled out the rumors.

"He has not fled the country, he has gone to South Africa to see a doctor," Potlako Thabane told the Reuters News Agency.

In 2017, Lipolelo and Thomas were going through a bitter divorce. An unknown assailant shot her in her car.

Her friend, Thato Sibolla, who was traveling with her in the vehicle, escaped with gunshot wounds and since then fled to neighboring South Africa for fear of her life.

Death rocked the landlocked kingdom in Lesotho, which is completely surrounded by South Africa.

"We have a very strong case against the prime minister … that we are going to present to the court of law that actually involves the prime minister in crime." Mokete said.