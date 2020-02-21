Legislator criticizes paternity planning for sending "raw,quot; condoms on Valentine's Day – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Planned Parenthood is under fire on Friday after sending Valentine's Day greetings that included a condom with a message that a Riverside County legislator called "crude."

State Senator Mike Morrell of Rancho Cucamonga said a condom in a wrap that said "No f- with us. No f – without us,quot; was included in the Planned Parenthood Valentine's bag.

"In addition to its vulgarity, it is a veiled threat and a strong arm tactic, something I don't appreciate, particularly when it also seems to be aimed at our staff," Morrell said in a statement.

Valentine's day coincides with the national condom day. A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood said the packages were sent that day as an opportunity to highlight the importance of safe sex.

Based on the regular training on harassment, discrimination and retaliation that he and his staff receive, Morrell said he believed the incident violates the rules of conduct.

"The Democratic leadership should condemn the distribution of these items by Planned Parenthood and take the opportunity to remind all members of the Capitol community of their expectations for behavior and appropriate decorum in the workplace," said Morrell.