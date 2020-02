The war in Libya is expected to continue to take lives even after the end of the conflict.

Bombs and unexploded rockets can remain hidden and be a threat for years.

A team of explosives experts is trying to find unexploded bombs and rockets that are putting lives at risk.

Mahmoud Abdelwahed from Al Jazeera reports from Tripoli, Libya.