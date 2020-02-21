LeBron James's son, Bronny, provokes rumors of dating with Damon Wayans Jr.'s daughter, Amara

Instagram

Rumors that teenage stars first came out after people noticed that they had been following on Instagram with the basketball star leaving flirty comments in their posts.

Make Bronny james Do you have a new woman in your life? That is what people have been speculating as the teenage son of Lebron James now it is rumored that he is dating Amara Wayans, the actor's daughter Daman Wayans Jr. Y Aja Meteyeor.

Rumors first arose after people noticed that the two had been following on Instagram. On top of that, Bronny was surprised leaving flirty comments in Amara's posts. Under the photos that showed the curly-haired girl posing in front of a car, the basketball star simply left several heart-eyed emoticons.

Neither Bronny nor Amara have yet to comment on the report. However, some people have discredited the report and claim that the latter is now coming out. Master PThe son of Hercy Miller. That, however, has not yet been confirmed.

Amara is the first daughter of Aja and Damon, who also share a daughter named Aniya. In addition to the two girls, the "Basketball Wives"The star also has a son named Xavier Zechariah Wade with Dwyane Wade. However, since she conceived her son when he was on a break with his now wife Gabrielle Union, many people had made fun of her and called her son a "resting baby," and that didn't suit her.

Hitting the trolls again, she complained on social media, "My son is not a resting baby, I am not a secondary girl or a home destroyer. I would love for people to be able to relate to me as if I were their sister or your friend. Life goes by, and sometimes they give you letters, and you do the best you can do and you make lemonade with lemons. "

She continued: "There is nothing, there is nothing, there is nothing. It is as if you have known the boy next door and have been neighbors for years. It seems messy, but if you compare it to any other situation, it is not beef. Everyone is good. Everyone is extremely happy. "