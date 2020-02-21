Lauren Graham has a great reason to never, never join Instagram

Lauren Graham It's not in the & # 39; gram.

52 years old Gilmore girls Y Paternity alum, which stars in the new series Zoey's extraordinary playlist, does not have an official Instagram account. She explained the reason for that in the Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I get easily distracted," Graham said. "I worry that if I were on Instagram, I would never do anything else."

"Then the woman who played my mother in Gilmore Girls, Kelly Bishop, Who is amazing, who is in the original cast of A choir line…and also Dirty Dancing", said." I want to find her to find a video of her from A choir line and literally when I looked up, I was 72 years old. I had spent so much time on television, on the thing, distracting myself because I went through it A choir line and then I was watching old clips of other old musicals … I am a person who opens the refrigerator doors and walks away and forgets. "

Kelly Clarkson It's on Instagram, where it has more than 4.7 million followers.