LAPD presents former Tuskegee aviator with the first Heroes award among us – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In honor of Black History Month, the Los Angeles Police Department honored an American hero on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Otis Cowley received the first Heroes Among Us Award.

"I am very surprised," Cowley said. "My heart is beating, I feel like I want to cry."

Cowley was a Tuskegee aviator, known for his unit as "Big-O,quot; for his outstanding leadership.

He served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War before retiring from the Air Force in 1970.

Los Angeles police officers first learned about their history after doing a welfare check.

"They discovered this man only in an effort to knock on the door to make sure he was well and, as they learned more about him, they recognized that this was an opportunity for us to strengthen him and encourage his heart," said Chief Michel Moore said.

Cowley has lived in Los Angeles since 1970, settling in Vermont Square Park.