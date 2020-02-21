Lala Kent and Katie Maloney reflect on how much they have grown since the Vanderpump dispute

Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were not impressed by the new girl who started in SUR. Now Lala Kent is great with all of them, but she may be closer to Katie.

When she started hosting the WEHO hot spot, Stassi and Katie called her for lying about having a modeling concert when she was really scheduled to be on a yacht with her rumored sugar father.

Katie and Kent not only resented the girls for spreading rumors about the restaurant about her, to the point where the aspiring actress even made fun of her co-worker's weight.

Since then he apologized and realized that this was his lowest point in the program. The two have more in common than they thought, including the fact that they are both from Utah, and they get closer every day.

Maloney was the special guest on Lala and Randall Emmett's podcast where she talked about life, love and her former enmity.

Lala described her most shameful moment as the jab she took at Katie's appearance and reflected on talking about wanting to sleep with Tom Schwartz.

‘Let's be very clear. Katie was nasty to me. Lala was nasty to Katie. I told him things that were absolutely inappropriate and I respect him for not having punched me in the face because if someone said things about (Randall) and I said about Schwartzie, he would have fooled them. "

Katie also took responsibility for their actions when they were fighting.

Randall intervened to say that their relationship is now as if the two had known each other for 2 years.

Recently, the duo made a trip back to Utah for the Sundance Film Festival.

It was said that they had been dating the rumored cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.



