Laila Ali says that for the right price she would leave retirement to face Claressa Shields

%MINIFYHTMLd5b1c1d5a27db13b32500d1bb78a613811% %MINIFYHTMLd5b1c1d5a27db13b32500d1bb78a613812%

It seems that things could get a little more interesting when it comes to female boxing. For those who may not know Claressa Shield's shield, he is currently one of the best fighters in women's boxing, and she and boxing legend Laila Ali have been exchanging words with each other for some time.

On Friday, Laila appeared on ESPN's "First Take,quot;, and when asked if she would be willing to leave Retirement To face Claressa, Laila said that for the right bag, she would be ready for the challenge.

%MINIFYHTMLd5b1c1d5a27db13b32500d1bb78a613813% %MINIFYHTMLd5b1c1d5a27db13b32500d1bb78a613814%

%MINIFYHTMLd5b1c1d5a27db13b32500d1bb78a613815% %MINIFYHTMLd5b1c1d5a27db13b32500d1bb78a613816%

Now there have been several interviews in which Claressa and Laila have spoken again and again. In an interview with The breakfast clubClaressa expressed how she feels that Laila has not hugged her like the other women in boxing. He also said that if Laila came out of retirement, he would hit her.

On Friday after Laila made her comments, Claressa used her Twitter fingers to let her know that she is ready to fight her.

Oooh hey @TheRealLailaAli the tuned has changed mom 🤣 you and I know that the money is there 😉 Let's make it happen 😘 #SHIELDALI #Womensboxing #GWOAT – ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) February 21, 2020

In god sis! Because I'm going to walk through Laila Ali! I will hurt her! I'm tired of talking and hating! FIGHT! I will show you why they call me GWOAT! Let's go! https://t.co/XFmrGUrxR7 – ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) February 21, 2020

According to ESPN, the gap between these two women dates from 2018, where, according to reports, Laila made some comments about Claressa in a radio interview, which made Claressa listen.

At that time, Claressa said: “I decided to go and listen (the interview). And honestly, for me it was a lack of respect and shadow, and my thing is that only one phone call is needed to rumble. ”

Of course, time would pass and both women would continue talking to each other.

Claressa's manager, Mark Taffet, told ESPN that he has been in contact with Laila's team about a possible fight. He said: "I have contacted his team and had some brief conversations, and I hope we have continued the conversations because for both athletes and for female boxing, I think it would be a great event."

Roommates, would you be here to watch a fight between Laila Ali and Claressa Shields?

Source: https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/28750973/laila-ali-says-consider-fighting-three-division-world-champion-claressa-shields

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94