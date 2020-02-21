LA Urban League announces initiative to increase diversity in Hollywood – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Urban League aims to increase diversity in Hollywood, both inside and outside the camera.

The organization announced on Thursday a collaboration between its Backstage Careers program, Los Angeles City College, and the Better Youth group. Together, they will recruit at-risk youth to participate in a 15-week training program to learn practical skills for production jobs.

The program will help its participants to obtain internships or jobs in music, television and film production.

The Backstage Careers program already works with TV and film studios, production companies and other entertainment organizations to provide its participants with training, internship stipends, internships and job placement for the career of their dreams in the entertainment industry.

"It's not just about creating songs. It's deeper than that," said Latrice Ventura, a current Backstage Careers participant. "It's about a community connection. It's about making changes for people like me."

The young people that the new training program hopes to recruit already have the impulse to continue these careers, but they may have difficulties to overcome the entry barriers, said the president of the Department of Cinema and TV of L.A. City College, Jen Vaughn.

"They really have the work ethic," he said. “They have the momentum. They have sand. They have everything they need. All they need is an opportunity. "

The race tracks offered by the program include being a grip, gaffer, visual effects editor, cinematographer or producer.