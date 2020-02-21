Kyrie Irving of Nets will undergo shoulder surgery that ends the season

%MINIFYHTMLd4964044a4f1a56aa81e948f5b7d602311% %MINIFYHTMLd4964044a4f1a56aa81e948f5b7d602312%

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season.

The Nets made the announcement Thursday before playing the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game after the All-Star break.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said earlier this week that the owner was still having shoulder problems that put him aside for 26 games earlier this season and that he would not play on Thursday.

Irving said the shoulder pain initially worsened after a game on November 4 and played for about a week before staying out for almost two months.

He was limited to only 20 games after signing with the Nets in July.