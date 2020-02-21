KUWK: Wendy Williams thinks there is no "romance,quot; in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage after seeing her elevator PDA clip: here's why!

Wendy Williams does not believe that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have any romance in their marriage. The talk show host came to this conclusion after seeing the rapper leave his reality star wife in an elevator with his shopping bags and offered no help.

During his most recent episode, Wendy showed the clip to his audience that showed the married couple sharing a kiss in a glass elevator in Paris.

While that looks sweet and romantic, when they reach her floor, Ye can be seen coming out with a smile on her face as Kim rushes out quickly before the doors close on her face.

‘You know I love Kim, and I love Kanye and the whole family. But, Kanye is being roasted by leaving Kim in an elevator with lots of bags. I do not see romance in your relationship. Look! "Wendy said.

He then criticized Kanye for being inconsiderate, saying he knows many children who would have been more educated and helpful in that situation.

‘I met five-year-old children who would help a woman with her suitcases and also press the elevator button and keep the elevator open. Really? & # 39;

Wendy also argued that her sweet PDA was probably not natural, but that they did it because they knew they were being watched.

‘There they are, and the only reason, for me, that they were kissing is because it was a glass elevator and probably the cameras. Let's go like, "let's organize this." And then he says, "Okay, this is done." But you have to keep the farce. Oh man, I just wish we didn't know this. We would not have known this if I had acted correctly. "

The host emphasized that while she could never be in a relationship without romance, she did not make any judgment to the extent that it works for them.



