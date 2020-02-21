%MINIFYHTML56ffc074798623c9e32501dd531917da11% %MINIFYHTML56ffc074798623c9e32501dd531917da12%





Kruise Leeming underwent an injured knee surgery

%MINIFYHTML56ffc074798623c9e32501dd531917da13% %MINIFYHTML56ffc074798623c9e32501dd531917da14%

The prostitute of the Knights of England, Kruise Leeming, will have to wait another four months to debut in Leeds after undergoing surgery.

%MINIFYHTML56ffc074798623c9e32501dd531917da15% %MINIFYHTML56ffc074798623c9e32501dd531917da16%

Leeming, 24, who joined the Huddersfield rhinos at the end of last season, suffered a knee injury in training just before Christmas and hoped to return to his physical state through rest and rehabilitation.

However, Leeds made the decision to reserve it for surgery and now says the player will be out of play between 12 and 16 weeks.

Rhino trainer Richard Agar said: "It is deeply disappointing, especially for Kruise, who has been fantastic in the camp and its surroundings since arriving from the Giants.

Leeds Rhinos vs Toronto Wolfpack Live

"It has been a frustrating period for him in recent weeks, but the positive news is that we now have a resolution and he knows the calendar to get back in shape and ready."

"At first it seemed that I could be out for six weeks, but once I had entered the theater, they happened a little more than the scanners had initially revealed.

"Everything has been resolved now and we hope to see it again in action in four months."