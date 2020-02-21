Klay Thompson's injury update: the Warriors star discarded for the season could play in the 2020 Olympics

To anyone's surprise, it has been ruled out that Klay Thompson returns to the NBA this season. The Warriors shooter broke his ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals last June, the game in which the Raptors achieved their first championship.

%MINIFYHTMLc9c19e8b8bc028af1a0f78683276f2c611% %MINIFYHTMLc9c19e8b8bc028af1a0f78683276f2c612%

"Klay expected this," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Thursday (according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic). "It has been a very frustrating year for Klay, but I think he is almost out of danger. It is a couple of months before this season ends and he is preparing for next season with his teammates. I think it is a much better place for him to be emotionally. "

This has been a frustrating season for Golden State. Kevin Durant left in the offseason to team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. Stephen Curry played four games before being set aside for a hand injury and has not returned, although Kerr said the plan is for Curry to return once the injury is completely healed. The current Warriors team is not close to the team that made five consecutive appearances in the Finals and won three titles. He has the worst record in the league (12-43 before Thursday's game against the Rockets).

MORE: How long has Kyrie Irving been?

Despite how hard it has been for the Warriors on the court, it has been equally difficult for Thompson on the sidelines.

"I really felt bad for him," Kerr said. "Klay loves to play basketball. He loves this game and it means a lot to him. Somehow, he has lost himself without him. He has been eager to be on the floor helping his teammates. He sees all these young people, he see our struggles, he wants to be out there, but it has been a long journey. "

Steve Kerr said it is still possible for Klay Thompson to compete in the Olympic Games. He has not yet seen Klay running / jumping, but will do more and more on the floor, behind the scenes, in the coming weeks, as the season nears its end. pic.twitter.com/DGJhFTzR8b – Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 21, 2020

The light at the end of the tunnel is not too far for Thompson. Kerr said it is possible that Thompson can play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The failed Splash Brother has been open to wanting to represent his country again after helping lead the United States team to gold at the Rio Olympics 2016, especially with Kerr as assistant to Gregg Popovich.

"It's not off the table," Kerr said. "It's still a possibility. We haven't really discussed it. I think the (Olympic) team meets in July, so it's still quite far. But it's really nothing we are discussing at the moment. It's still a possibility. … Obviously, your health is the number one concern, so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. "