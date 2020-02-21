Klay Thompson won't play this season, Golden State Warriors confirm | NBA News

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not play this season, although it has not been ruled out that he can still compete in the Olympic Games this summer.

Thompson was expected to miss the entire season while recovering from a torn knee ligament, and the Warriors definitely said it before their game against Houston on Thursday night.

Coach Steve Kerr said it is too early to rule out Thompson playing for the US team and that an opinion has not been formed on what would be best for Thompson since July is still five months away.















8:33



Relive the best moments of the Golden State shooter Klay Thompson from the last four series of the NBA Final



"Only the training staff's determination that, even though he is getting along, there is really no chance he is playing," Kerr said. "This is what I expected from the beginning given the severity of the injury and the normal calendar, and here we are. It is no surprise."

Thompson tore the ACL on his left knee on June 13 during the decisive Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and was operated on July 2. He was reevaluated during the All-Star break and the team said Stephen Curry's Splash Brother "is making good progress and is on his way with his rehabilitation schedule."

Golden State expects it to be ready to go to training camp at the end of September. It has been difficult for Kerr to see Thompson lose something he loves so much.

"It has been a very frustrating year for Klay, but I think he is almost out of danger. He is a couple of months from the end of this season and is preparing for next season with his teammates, so I think it is a much better place for him, emotionally, "Kerr said.

















1:17



Klay Thompson enjoyed a season as a guest analyst on the television broadcast of the victory against the Chicago Bulls, and he did not disappoint!



"I really felt bad for him. Klay loves to play basketball, he loves this game. It means a lot to him. Somehow, he has lost himself without him. He has been so eager to be out there on the floor helping his teammates of team ".

The question now will be whether Thompson still wants to play in Tokyo if he can despite not having returned to the game's action.

An update on Curry's recovery and the progress of a fracture in his left hand is scheduled for February 28 and he hopes to return to the court in March.

Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson have expressed their hopes of playing for Americans this summer if they are healthy. Green's chances of being part of the team are uncertain.

Kerr and Thompson have yet to discuss the Olympic Games.

"It's not off the table. It's still a possibility," Kerr said. "Your health is the main concern, so we will cross that bridge when we get there."

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.