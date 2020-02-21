Klay Thompson out for the whole season – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML06842f7dad93aad9fcda29bff4f3783211% %MINIFYHTML06842f7dad93aad9fcda29bff4f3783212%

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not play this season, although it was not ruled out that he can still compete in the Olympic Games this summer.

Thompson was expected to miss the entire season while recovering from a torn knee ligament, and the Warriors definitely said it before their game against Houston on Thursday night. Coach Steve Kerr said it's too early to rule out Thompson playing for the US team. UU. And that an opinion has not been formed on what would be better for Thompson since July is still five months away.

%MINIFYHTML06842f7dad93aad9fcda29bff4f3783213% %MINIFYHTML06842f7dad93aad9fcda29bff4f3783214%

"Only the determination of the training staff that although he is behaving well there is really no chance he is playing," Kerr said. “This is what I expected from the beginning given the severity of the injury and the normal calendar, and here we are. It's no surprise. "

%MINIFYHTML06842f7dad93aad9fcda29bff4f3783215% %MINIFYHTML06842f7dad93aad9fcda29bff4f3783216%

Thompson broke the ACL in his left knee on June 13 during the decisive Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and underwent surgery on July 2. He was reassessed during the All-Star break and the team said Splash Brother of Stephen Curry "is making good progress and is on his way with his rehabilitation schedule."

Golden State expects it to be ready to go to training camp at the end of September. It has been difficult for Kerr to see Thompson lose something he loves so much.

"It has been a very frustrating year for Klay, but I think he is almost out of danger. It's a couple of months before he finishes this season and is preparing for next season with his teammates, so I think it's a much better place for him to be emotionally, "Kerr said.

“I really felt bad for him. Klay loves to play basketball, he loves this game. It means a lot to him. Somehow, it has been lost without it. He has been so eager to be on the floor helping his teammates. "

The question now will be whether Thompson still wants to play in Tokyo if he can despite not having returned to the game's action.

An update on Curry's recovery and the progress of a fracture in his left hand is scheduled for February 28 and he hopes to return to the court in March.

Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson have expressed their hopes of playing for Americans this summer if they are healthy. Green's chances of being part of the team are uncertain.

Kerr and Thompson have yet to discuss the Olympic Games.

"It's not off the table. It's still a possibility," Kerr said. "… Your health is the main concern, so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.